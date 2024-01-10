Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Keeway K300 N

In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
K300 N
Keeway K300 N
Matte White
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0002,99,346
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0002,65,000
RTO
021,200
Insurance
013,146
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0086,434

