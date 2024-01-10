Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesThunderbolt vs Ninja 300

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Kawasaki Ninja 300

In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
ABS
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0003,55,825
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0003,18,000
RTO
025,440
Insurance
012,385
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0087,648

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle patented, to join Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid
    28 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was sold at a secret auction held by Sotheby's in Germany for a jaw-dropping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,105 crore.
    Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
    21 May 2022
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    View all
     