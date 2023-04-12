In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Kawasaki KLX 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Kawasaki KLX 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, KLX 110 engine makes power & torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
