In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl.
Thunderbolt vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|Skyline
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|null cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-