In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs Hurricane Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|Hurricane
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|4.75 Kwh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-