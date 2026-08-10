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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Joy e-bike Beast

In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs Beast Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thunderbolt Beast
BrandJoy e-bikeJoy e-bike
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh5.18 kWh
Charging Time9 Hours9 Hours

Filters
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km110 km
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm230 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
5000 W5 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksHydraulic
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree18 Degree
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours9 Hours
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh5.18 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4322,49,592
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0002,42,000
RTO
00
Insurance
7,4327,592
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1675,364

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