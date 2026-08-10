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HomeCompare BikesSkyline vs Adventure [2024]

Joy e-bike Skyline vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Skyline vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline Adventure [2024]
BrandJoy e-bikeYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage-33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacitynull cc334 cc
Power5000 W29.60 PS PS

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
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Rear View
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Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
2020 mm-
Wheelbase
1419 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg187 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm815 mm
Width
790 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
230 Nm29.84 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,-
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0002,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,98,111
RTO
015,848
Insurance
012,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9224,857

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