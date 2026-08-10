In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Skyline vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|334 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|29.60 PS PS