In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour.
The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
