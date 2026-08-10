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Joy e-bike Skyline vs Yamaha R15S

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Skyline vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline R15s
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Mileage-40 kmpl
Engine Capacitynull cc155 cc
Power5000 W18.4 PS PS

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Length
2020 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1419 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg142 kg
Height
1120 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm815 mm
Width
790 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Torque
230 Nm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,Auxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0001,82,071
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,53,892
RTO
013,811
Insurance
014,368
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9223,913

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