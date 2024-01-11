In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less