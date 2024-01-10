In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
