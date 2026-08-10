In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Skyline vs CSR 762 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Csr 762
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-