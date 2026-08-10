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Joy e-bike Skyline vs SVITCH CSR 762

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Skyline vs CSR 762 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline Csr 762
BrandJoy e-bikeSVITCH
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage--
Battery Capacity-3.6 kWh
Engine Capacitynull cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CSR 762
SVITCH CSR 762
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Model Name View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
2020 mm-
Wheelbase
1419 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg155 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm810 mm
Width
790 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/80 Rear :-140/80
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W3 kWh
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,-
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)Li-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0001,96,663
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,89,999
RTO
00
Insurance
06,664
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9224,227

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