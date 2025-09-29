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Joy e-bike Skyline vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Skyline vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline V-strom sx
BrandJoy e-bikeSuzuki
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage-32 kmpl
Engine Capacitynull cc249 cc
Power5000 W26.5 PS PS

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm205 mm
Length
2020 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1419 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg167 kg
Height
1120 mm1355 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm835 mm
Width
790 mm880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Torque
230 Nm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,Lubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)Lead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0002,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,98,018
RTO
018,641
Insurance
014,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9224,975

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