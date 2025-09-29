In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Skyline vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|249 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|26.5 PS PS