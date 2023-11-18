In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less