In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours.
The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
