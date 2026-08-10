In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Skyline vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|20.21 PS PS