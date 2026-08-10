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Joy e-bike Skyline vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Skyline vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline Meteor 350
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage-41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacitynull cc349.34 cc
Power5000 W20.21 PS PS

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
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Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Length
2020 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1419 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg191 kg
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
790 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Torque
230 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0002,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,95,762
RTO
016,191
Insurance
010,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9224,790

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