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Joy e-bike Skyline vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Skyline vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline Interceptor 650
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage-25 kmpl
Engine Capacitynull cc647.95 cc
Power5000 W47.4 PS PS

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm174 mm
Length
2020 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1419 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg218 kg
Height
1120 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm804 mm
Width
790 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
230 Nm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12°24 degrees
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0003,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0003,32,073
RTO
027,096
Insurance
021,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9228,180

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Videos

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