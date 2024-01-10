Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Skyline vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹2.69 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0003,12,579
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,69,000
RTO
021,520
Insurance
022,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9226,718

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Yamaha MT-15

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Honda Activa 6G

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Latest News

    Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000.
    Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after up to 25k price cut
    10 Jan 2024
    The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
    Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh
    6 Jan 2024
    The Ather 450 Apex amps up the performance and looks over the 450X, albeit at a hefty premium
    Ather 450 Apex first ride review: Predatory behaviour
    6 Jan 2024
    Ather 450 Apex is expected to get a new paint scheme.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch today: Price expectation
    6 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
    30 Oct 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
     