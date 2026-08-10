In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Skyline vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|411 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|24.3 bhp PS