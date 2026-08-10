In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Skyline vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|47 bhp PS