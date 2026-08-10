In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Rowwet Trono choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl. Trono has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Skyline vs Trono Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Trono
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours (100%)