In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Rowwet Rame XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Skyline vs Rame XL Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Rame xl
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.