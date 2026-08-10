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Joy e-bike Skyline vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Skyline vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline Okhi90
BrandJoy e-bikeOkinawa
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage--
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacitynull cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hours

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Length
2020 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1419 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg-
Height
1120 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm900 mm
Width
790 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W3800 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°12 Degree
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish – Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0001,55,941
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,49,991
RTO
00
Insurance
05,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9223,351

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