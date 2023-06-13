Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes Skyline vs Aera

Joy e-bike Skyline vs Matter Aera

In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W10000
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0001,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,73,999
RTO
00
Insurance
09,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9223,941

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    The first 40,000 customers for the Matter Aera will get the electric motorcycle at a special price
    Committed to delivering 40,000 Matter Aera e-motorcycles within 2024: CEO Mohal Lalbhai
    4 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     