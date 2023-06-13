In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
The Skyline mileage is around kmpl.
Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge.
