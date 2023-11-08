In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less