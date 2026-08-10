In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
Skyline vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|46.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|14.5 PS PS