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Joy e-bike Skyline vs Komaki Ranger

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Komaki Ranger choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl. Ranger has a range of up to 200-250 km/charge.
Skyline vs Ranger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline Ranger
BrandJoy e-bikeKomaki
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range-200-250 km/charge
Mileage--
Battery Capacity-3.6 kWh
Engine Capacitynull cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ranger
Komaki Ranger
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
2020 mm-
Wheelbase
1419 mm-
Kerb Weight
120 kg-
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W5 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockAdjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,Dual Sound pipes with flame effect, Front Body Guard, Turbo Mode, Rear Protection Guard, Gear Mode
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)Li-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0001,60,276
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,29,999
RTO
010,399
Insurance
019,878
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9223,444

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