In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Sixties 300i engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour.
The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl.
