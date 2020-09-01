Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Skyline vs Keeway Sixties 300i

In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0003,31,441
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,99,000
RTO
023,920
Insurance
08,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9227,123

