In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Sixties 300i engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour. The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less