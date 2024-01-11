In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, K-Light 250V engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less