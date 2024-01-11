In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, K300 R engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less