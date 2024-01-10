In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour.
The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl.
