Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSkyline vs KLX 110

Joy e-bike Skyline vs Kawasaki KLX 110

In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or Kawasaki KLX 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
STD
₹3.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0003,34,275
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,99,500
RTO
023,960
Insurance
010,815
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9227,184

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
    22 Feb 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     