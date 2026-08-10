In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Hurricane engine makes power & torque 5 kW & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Skyline vs Hurricane Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Hurricane
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4.75 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-