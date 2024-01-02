Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Monster vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Monster or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Monster vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Yzf r15 v3
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Monster
Joy e-bike Monster
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
2-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2501,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,0001,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,25010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4553,919

