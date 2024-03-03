In 2024 Joy e-bike Monster or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Monster or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 250 W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Monster has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Monster vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Rayzr 125 Brand Joy e-bike Yamaha Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 84,730 Range 75 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -