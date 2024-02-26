In 2024 Joy e-bike Monster or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Joy e-bike Monster or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Monster engine makes power and torque 250 W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Monster has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Monster vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Urban club 125 Brand Joy e-bike Vespa Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 91,259 Range 75 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -