Joy e-bike Monster vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 Joy e-bike Monster or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Monster vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Sxl 150
BrandJoy e-bikeVespa
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Monster
Joy e-bike Monster
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
21
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2501,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,0001,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
4,2507,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4553,619

