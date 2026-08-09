In 2026 Joy e-bike Monster or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Monster has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Monster vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-