Joy e-bike Monster vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Joy e-bike Monster or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Monster vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Raider
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 95,219
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Monster
Joy e-bike Monster
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
21
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2501,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,00095,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
4,2506,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4552,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

