Monster vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Joy e-bike Suzuki Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 88,376 Range 75 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Joy e-bike Monster or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Monster has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.