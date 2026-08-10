Monster vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Elite Brand Joy e-bike Prevail Electric Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 75 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Joy e-bike Monster or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Monster up to 75 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.