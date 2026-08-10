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Joy e-bike Monster vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Joy e-bike Monster or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Monster up to 75 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Monster vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Elite
BrandJoy e-bikePrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-8 Hrs.

Filters
Monster
Joy e-bike Monster
Standard
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,2191,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,0001,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2194,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4972,892

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