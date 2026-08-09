Monster vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster M-5 Brand Joy e-bike Komaki Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 99,000 Range 75 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - -

In 2026 Joy e-bike Monster or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Monster up to 75 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.