In 2026 Joy e-bike Monster or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Monster up to 75 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Monster vs M-5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|M-5
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 99,000
|Range
|75 km/charge
|100-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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