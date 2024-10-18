hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMihos vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Joy e-bike Mihos vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Mihos vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandJoy e-bikeYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm200 mm
Length
1864 mm-
Kerb Weight
100 kg182 kg
Height
1178 mm-
Saddle Height
750 mm800 mm
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
130 km337.5 km
Max Speed
65 kmph140 kmph
Max Torque
95 Nm (Motor)28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible springMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Sport and HyperRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10.3 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
GPS, Vehicle Tracking-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch, TFT-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 60,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,9702,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,6191,95,345
RTO
015,627
Insurance
4,35111,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4064,792

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Joy e-bike Mihos currently retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
Joy e-bike Mihos gets benefits of 30,000, more offers across e-scooter range
18 Oct 2024
The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers