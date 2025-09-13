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Joy e-bike Mihos vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Mihos vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Roadster
BrandJoy e-bikeYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-29.06 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Mihos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm171 mm
Length
1864 mm-
Kerb Weight
100 kg194 kg
Height
1178 mm-
Saddle Height
750 mm795 mm
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph120 kmph
Max Torque
95 Nm (Motor)29.62 Nm @ 6000
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible springDual shocks
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Sport and Hyper-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10.3 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
GPS, Vehicle Tracking-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch, TFT-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 60,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,9702,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,6191,93,565
RTO
015,485
Insurance
4,35111,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4064,750

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
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13 Sept 2025
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Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
The Joy e-bike Mihos currently retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
Joy e-bike Mihos gets benefits of 30,000, more offers across e-scooter range
18 Oct 2024
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Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
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2 Mar 2023
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