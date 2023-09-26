In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Mihos vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mihos
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours (100%)
|-