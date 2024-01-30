Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Mihos vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Mihos vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Fz-fi v3
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,2191,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
6,2197,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3362,854

