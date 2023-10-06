In 2023 Joy e-bike Mihos or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Joy e-bike Mihos or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 250 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour. Mihos has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less