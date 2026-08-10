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HomeCompare BikesMihos vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Joy e-bike Mihos vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Mihos vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandJoy e-bikeVespa
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Mihos Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Length
1864 mm1770 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg115 kg
Height
1178 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm770 mm
Width
700 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph90 kmph
Max Torque
95 Nm (Motor)10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible springDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Sport and Hyper-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10.3 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
GPS, Vehicle TrackingAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch, TFT-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 60,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,9701,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,6191,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,3513,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4063,254

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