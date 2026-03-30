In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Mihos vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mihos
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours (100%)
|-