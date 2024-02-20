HT Auto

Joy e-bike Mihos vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mihos up to 130 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
Mihos vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Tz 3.3
BrandJoy e-bikeTunwal
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1864 mm-
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Height
1178 mm-
Saddle Height
750 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
GPS-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
74 V / 40 Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,2191,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2190
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3362,471

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.
    This electric two-wheeler maker achieves a new milestone selling 100,000 EVs
    20 Feb 2024
    Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
    Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
    24 Mar 2023
    The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
    Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
    26 Apr 2023
    In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
    Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
    2 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
     